Moore posted an assist and four shots on goal in Tuesday's 5-1 win over the Blue Jackets.

Moore set up a Drew Doughty tally in the final minute of the game. The 28-year-old Moore snapped a four-game point drought with the assist, and it's now been 10 contests since he last scored a goal. He was a pleasant surprise in fantasy over the first half of the campaign, and he's at a strong 21 tallies, 37 points, 174 shots on net, 45 hits and a plus-3 rating through 54 appearances. He remains in a top-six role, but fantasy managers in shallower formats have likely moved on to find a hotter hand in recent weeks.