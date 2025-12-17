Wright scored a goal on three shots in Tuesday's 5-3 loss to the Avalanche.

Wright entered Tuesday with no points in his last five outings, and he hadn't scored since Nov. 20 in Chicago. The 21-year-old was able to change that, tying this contest at 1-1 early in the second period on a play at the net front. The center has six goals, 13 points, 47 shots on net, 26 hits, 23 blocked shots and an even plus-minus rating over 31 appearances. Wright's in a third-line role on a low-scoring team and seems to be putting more focus on defense this year, which has come at the expense of his offense.