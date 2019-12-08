Play

Lightning's Alex Killorn: Four-point outburst in win

Killorn scored a goal and added three assists in Saturday's 7-1 victory over the Sharks.

Two of the helpers came on the power play. Killorn is on a three-game goal streak and has 22 points (eight goals, 14 assists) in 25 games this season. Eight of those points have come on the power play. Killorn needs to be on your active roster.

