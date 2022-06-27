Vasilevskiy allowed two goals on 30 shots in Sunday's 2-1 loss to the Avalanche in Game 6 of the Stanley Cup Finals.

Vasilevskiy couldn't make an early one-goal lead stand, and the Avalanche's suffocating defense in the third period prevented the Lightning from making a comeback. With the loss, the Lightning came up two wins shy of a three-peat. Vasilevskiy went 14-9 with a 2.52 GAA and a .922 save percentage in 23 playoff contests. While it wasn't his best season compared to recent years, the 27-year-old should still be one of the first goalies off the board in fantasy drafts this fall since he plays a workhorse role on a strong team.