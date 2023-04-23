Hagel scored a goal and added an assist in a 4-3 overtime loss to the Maple Leafs on Saturday in Game 3.

Hagel tied the game 2-2 in the last minute of the first period. His shot from the bottom of the right circle hit T.J. Brodie's stick and deflected through Ilya Samsonov's legs and in. The goal was Hagel's first this postseason after potting 30 in the regular season.