Point (Leg) is questionable for Game 6 against the Rangers, per Greg Wyshynski of ESPN.com.

Point hasn't played since suffering a leg injury in Round 1 against Toronto. Per coach Jon Cooper, the center will be a game-time decision if he's able to skate in warmups. The 26-year-old Point would be a major upgrade in Tampa's top six. He finished the regular season with 28 goals and 30 assists.