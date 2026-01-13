Point (lower body) is week-to-week, per Lightning play-by-by announcer Dave Randorf on Tuesday.

Point sustained the injury in Monday's 5-1 win over Philadelphia. While it isn't a season-ending issue, he will likely be out for a while, and it remains unclear if it will impact his availability for the 2026 Winter Olympics in February. Point has amassed 11 goals, 30 points and 82 shots on net through 37 appearances this season.