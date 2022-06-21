Point (undisclosed) is expected to remain sidelined for Wednesday's Game 4 clash with Colorado, Tracey Myers of NHL.com reports.

Point will miss his second straight game due to his lingering undisclosed injury and 12th overall game this postseason. In Point's absence, Corey Perry should maintain his place on the No. 1 power-play unit while Riley Nash will fill out the lineup. At this point, it's hard to imagine Point suiting up again this postseason given how many games he has missed, though he hasn't been officially ruled out.