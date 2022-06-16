Point (leg) notched an assist in 17:59 of ice time in Wednesday's 4-3 overtime loss to the Avalanche in Game 1.

Point returned to the lineup after missing 10 contests with the leg injury he sustained in Game 7 of the first round versus the Maple Leafs. He helped out on a Nick Paul tally in the first period. After the game, Greg Wyshynski of ESPN.com reports Point was not made available to the media as he received medical treatment, though at this stage, it's likely just injury management. He's earned five points and 21 shots on net in eight playoff outings, and pending any further injury issues, he should see a middle-six role with power-play time throughout the Stanley Cup Finals.