Point scored a goal in Sunday's 8-7 loss to the Sabres.

Point was credited with a goal that gave the Bolts a 6-4 lead, but the puck was placed into the net by a Sabres defenseman. Still, this goal extended Point's streak to four games with at least one goal or assist. Over that four-game stretch, the 29-year-old center has two goals and three assists, but he's also racked up 10 points (five goals, five assists) since the Olympic break.