Lightning's Brayden Point: Five points in last two games
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Point had a goal and an assist in Thursday's 5-4 loss to the Hurricanes.
Point has two multi-point games (three goals, two assists) in the Bolts two games since the break. There's no rust on his game after missing 11 games prior to the Olympics with a lower-body injury. The Bolts could afford to give Point some rest to protect his health, what with a six-point lead over Detroit and Montreal at the top of the Atlantic. Even if that happens, he's still a great fantasy option. Point has 35 points, including 14 goals, and 89 shots in 39 games.
