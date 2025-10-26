Lightning's Brayden Point: Modest two-game point streak
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Point picked up an assist in Saturday's 4-3 win over the Ducks.
Point has a modest two-game, two-assist scoring streak on the go. He did, however, put up five shots Saturday which is one more than he put up in his previous three games. Overall, Point has seven points (two goals, five assists) in eight games. He's due a big game or three.
