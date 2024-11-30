Share Video

Link copied!

Point scored a power-play goal in Friday's 3-2 overtime win over the Predators.

Point has been on a roll in recent weeks, and he came through at a time when the Lightning needed him the most to secure the win just 1:01 into overtime. Point has found the back of the net in all but one of his eight appearances in November, tallying 10 goals in that stretch.

More News