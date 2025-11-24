Point (undisclosed) won't play against Philadelphia on Monday, according to Benjamin Pierce of the Lightning's official site.

Head coach Jon Cooper also said Monday that Point's availability for Wednesday's matchup against Calgary is "dicey." The 29-year-old Point sustained an injury in Saturday's 5-3 win over Washington, and it's unclear when he will be ready to return. He has produced three goals, 11 points and 44 shots on net across 21 appearances this season. With Point unavailable, Dominic James will occupy a top-six role against the Flyers on Monday.