Point scored two goals, recorded an assist and fired five shots on goal in Wednesday's 4-2 win over Toronto.

Point made an immediate impact upon his return to Tampa Bay's lineup following his 11-game absence before the Olympic break. Not only did he score twice and add an assist, but he tallied 11 total shots, despite missing the net six times. His hot start to the post-Olympic break bodes well for the 29-year-old's chance to turn around his rough campaign, where he's posted 13 goals, 33 points and 87 shots on net across 38 games this season. When healthy, Point remains a steady fantasy option and is in a great spot to succeed while centering the Lightning's top line.