Point (lower body) was placed on injured reserve Friday, per the NHL media site.

Point was already deemed week-to-week by the club, so it shouldn't come as a surprise to see him end up on injured reserve. In his last eight games before getting hurt, the Calgary native racked up five goals and six helpers, including a trio of power-play points. With an extended absence, Point could miss the 80-point threshold for the first time since 2021-22.