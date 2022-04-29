Point (rest) will not play Friday against the Islanders, Erik Erlendsson of LightningInsider.com reports.
Point will sit for the final game of the 2021-22 regular season. He tallied 28 goals and 58 points while averaging 19:28 of ice time through 66 games. He should be good to go for Game 1 of the first round.
