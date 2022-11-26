Point scored two first-period goals and was credited with an assist during Friday's 5-2 victory over the visiting Blues.

Point, who converted for the first time in eight games Friday, opened the scoring and then connected on the eventual game-winner by the 8:04 mark of the opening frame. The 26-year-old center rebounded from registering a season-worst minus-3 rating during Monday's loss to the Bruins. At the time of Point's second tally during a man-advantage situation Friday, the Lightning had more goals (3) than the Blues had shots (2).