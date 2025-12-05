Lightning's Brayden Point: Questionable for Saturday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Point (undisclosed) is questionable for Saturday's game against the Islanders, Eduardo A. Encina of the Tampa Bay Times reports.
Point has missed six consecutive games. He has struggled this season with only three goals and eight assists in 21 contests, a far cry from the last three seasons when he combined for 262 points in 240 regular-season games.
More News
-
Lightning's Brayden Point: Lands on injured reserve•
-
Lightning's Brayden Point: No timeline for return•
-
Lightning's Brayden Point: Won't play Saturday•
-
Lightning's Brayden Point: Not playing Friday•
-
Lightning's Brayden Point: Remains unavailable Wednesday•
-
Lightning's Brayden Point: Not playing Monday•