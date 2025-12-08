Point (undisclosed) will return to the lineup for Monday's game against the Maple Leafs, Luke Fox of Sportsnet reports.

Point missed the last seven games due to injury, but he's slated to return to action in a top-line role on the road Monday. The 29-year-old had gotten off to a somewhat slow start to the 2025-26 campaign prior to his absence, recording just three goals, eight assists, eight blocked shots, three hits and six PIM while averaging 18:52 of ice time over 21 appearances.