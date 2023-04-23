Point left Saturday's game temporarily after an awkward hit in the third period of Saturday's 4-3 overtime loss to Toronto in Game 3. He laid on the ice for a few minutes holding his chest, but was able to return to action.

He finished with seven shots and three hits, but no points. The hit was a high-speed impact with the boards after he and Morgan Rielly battled for the puck in the Leafs end. Point got up and took a few strides toward his bench, but fell hard to the ice clutching his chest. There was no update on the specifics of his injury, but the Bolts are hoping Point simply had the wind knocked out of him, rather than broken ribs. He'll be sore on Sunday, though.