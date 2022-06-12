Point (leg) is "extremely probable" to play during the Stanley Cup Finals, Greg Wyshynski of ESPN.com reports.

Point has been out for the last two rounds after an injury he suffered in Game 7 of the first round. The 26-year-old hasn't been declared good-to-go for Game 1 of the Stanley Cup, but head coach Jon Cooper is optimistic he'll have the center back at some point as the Lightning look to complete their three-peat. He can be considered day-to-day at this stage in his recovery.