Lightning's Brayden Point: Twelve points in last nine games
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Point put up two assists in Thursday's 4-1 win over the Red Wings.
Point has 12 points (five goals, seven assists) in his past nine games, all since the Olympic break. He has 42 points, including 26 assists, and 96 shots in 46 games this season.
