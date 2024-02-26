Point scored the game-winning goal and added an assist in Sunday's 4-1 victory over the Devils.

The 27-year-old made his 30th goal of the season count, breaking through the New Jersey defense and getting behind a sprawling Akira Schmid before banking the puck into the net off the goalie's pads. Point has a six-game point streak going in which he's collected five goals and eight points. He's on pace for the third 80-point campaign of his career.