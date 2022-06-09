Point (leg) will not be available against the Rangers for Ga,e 5 on Thursday, Greg Wyshynski of ESPN.com reports.

Point will miss his ninth consecutive game due to his leg injury, dating back to May 14 versus the Maple Leafs. Without the 26-year-old Calgary native in the lineup, Brandon Hagel figures to continue filling a top-six role while Corey Perry should stay with the No. 1 power-play unit. Once cleared to play, Point should immediately offer top-half fantasy value given his ability to find the back of the net (28 regular-season goals).