D'Astous left Saturday's game versus the Blue Jackets in the third period, and there was no update on his status after the game, Eduardo A. Encina of the Tampa Bay Times reports.

D'Astous was one of three Lightning skaters to exit the contest, along with Gage Goncalves (undisclosed) and Erik Cernak (upper body). Max Crozier (illness) also missed the game, leaving the Lightning incredibly thin on defense heading into Monday's home game versus the Mammoth. D'Astous can be considered day-to-day until an update is provided.