D'Astous agreed to terms on a one-year, $875,000 contract extension with Tampa Bay on Friday.

D'Astous has gone 10 games without finding the back of the net, registering four assists, 12 shots and 13 hits along the way. Still, it's been a strong rookie campaign for the 27-year-old blueliner, generating three goals and 10 helpers, including two with the man advantage, in his 33 contests this year.