D'Astous put up two assists in a 7-2 win over the Flyers on Saturday.

D'Astous has been quite reliable offensively of late, putting up seven assists in his last nine games. He doesn't fire a lot of shots (42), but he has managed 16 points, including 13 assists, in 35 games this season. D'Astous is a great story -- he's a 27-year-old journeyman who made his NHL debut this season after a path that took him from the QMJHL through the ECHL and AHL to Finland and Sweden before he arrived back in North America this season. D'Astous has always put up points wherever he played, too, so he could be a streaming option when he's rolling like he is right now.