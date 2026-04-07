Lightning's Conor Geekie: Elevated from AHL
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Geekie is set to be recalled from AHL Syracuse on Tuesday, per Erik Erlendsson of LightningInsider.com.
The Lightning are dealing with a few injuries to their forward group, which has resulted in Geekie and Dylan Duke being promoted from the minors. Geekie has been playing at a high level with the Crunch in 2025-26, generating 17 goals, 59 points and a plus-13 rating over 56 appearances. The 21-year-old might draw into the lineup Tuesday, depending on who ends up being available for Tampa Bay up front.
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