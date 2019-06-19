Lightning's Daniel Walcott: Inks two-way deal
Walcott signed a one-year, two-way contract with the Lightning on Wednesday.
The 25-year-old hasn't played in the NHL in his career, and with the depth Tampa Bay has up front that seems unlikely to change, at least to begin the 2019-20 season. Walcott accumulated no points last season in just five AHL games due to a shoulder injury he suffered during the 2018 preseason.
