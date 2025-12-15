Lilleberg (undisclosed) was placed on injured reserve Monday, Eduardo A. Encina of the Tampa Bay Times reports.

Lilleberg will have to miss at least the Bolts' next three games, though it could be longer, considering the team hasn't provided any details regarding the severity or nature of his undisclosed injury. With the 24-year-old blueliner on the shelf, Steve Santini was called up from the minors and should suit up on the third pairing against the Panthers on Monday.