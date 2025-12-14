Lightning's Emil Lilleberg: Doesn't finish game
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Lilleberg (undisclosed) didn't play in the third period of Saturday's game versus the Islanders, Eduardo A. Encina of the Tampa Bay Times reports.
Lilleberg's status was not updated after the game, leaving him questionable for Monday versus the Panthers. If he can't play, the Lightning will likely need to make a roster move for a blueliner.
