Lilleberg (undisclosed) was labeled as week-to-week by head coach Jon Cooper, who told reporters Monday he was hoping to have the defenseman back before the Olympic break, Eduardo A. Encina of the Tampa Bay Times reports.

Considering the Olympic break isn't until February, it certainly doesn't sound like Lilleberg is going to be back anytime soon. With just three points in his last 15 outings, the blueliner doesn't offer much in the way of offensive productivity, though he did chip in 33 hits and 19 blocks over that stretch. Lilleberg's extended absence will open up a spot on the blue line for Steve Santini.