Moser put up two assists in an 8-4 win over the Devils on Thursday.

It was the first time Moser put up any points since November 22, a span of 10 contests (13 shots). He doesn't really offer much by way of hits, blocks or shots, and he doesn't get enough ice to build on the promise he showed in 2022-23 (31 points in 82 games in Arizona). However, Moser will be called on to eat some of the ice time left empty with Victor Hedman's (undisclosed) return to injured reserve.