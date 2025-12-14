Lightning's J.J. Moser: Three points in last two games
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Moser scored a goal in Saturday's 3-2 shootout loss to the Islanders.
Moser cut in from the left point, took a pass from Nikita Kucherov and ripped a shot past Ilya Sorokin's glove. It tied the game 2-2 early in the third period. Moser now has three points (one goal, two assists) and seven shots in his last two games. He is also plus-3 in that span.
