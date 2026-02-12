Lightning's J.J. Moser: Two points in win
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Moser recorded a goal and an assist in Switzerland's 4-0 win over France in the 2026 Winter Olympics on Thursday.
Moser gave the Swiss team a 2-0 lead in the early stages of the first period, and then he participated in Timo Meier's fourth goal at the 16:13 mark of the final frame. Moser will have to be far more focused on the defensive side of the puck in the next game, however, with a tough matchup against Canada scheduled for Friday.
