Johansson made 12 saves Saturday in a 4-1 victory against the Rangers.

Honestly, we wonder how he stayed awake Saturday -- the Rangers were in a complete slumber. The only goal that got past him was a deflection off J.T. Miller's skate from the slot. Johansson has won two straight games; he allowed three goals on 32 shots in a win over the Capitals on Nov. 22.