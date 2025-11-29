Lightning's Jonas Johansson: Barely busy in win
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Johansson made 12 saves Saturday in a 4-1 victory against the Rangers.
Honestly, we wonder how he stayed awake Saturday -- the Rangers were in a complete slumber. The only goal that got past him was a deflection off J.T. Miller's skate from the slot. Johansson has won two straight games; he allowed three goals on 32 shots in a win over the Capitals on Nov. 22.
