Johansson stopped 32 of 36 shots in Sunday's 5-4 shootout win over the Canadiens.

Johansson was unable to lead the Bolts to a win in regulation or overtime, but he stepped up during the shootout and stopped both shots he faced. The 30-year-old Swede netminder has made 16 appearances for Tampa Bay this season, going 8-6-1 with a 2.82 GAA and an .896 save percentage. The 2.82 GAA would be the second-best mark of his nine-year career at the NHL level. His playing time should remain a bit scarce as long as Andrei Vasilevskiy remains healthy and the No. 1 option to defend Tampa Bay's crease.