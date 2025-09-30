Johansson will start in goal in Tuesday's preseason game versus the Panthers in Orlando, Erik Erlendsson of LightningInsider.com reports.

Johansson will get the nod for a neutral-site game, which will be his third start of the preseason. He's been sharp so far, allowing just two goals on 47 shots. Andrei Vasilevskiy (undisclosed) remains out during the preseason, but Johansson's workload in the regular season is expected to be fairly small as long as Vasilevskiy is healthy.