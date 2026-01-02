Johansson made 17 saves in a 5-3 win over the Kings on Thursday.

It was a tight contest, with the Bolts finally netting the go-ahead snipe with just 1:41 left in the final frame. Johansson has won two straight games, allowing seven goals in that span. And he hasn't recorded a save percentage above .892 in his last five starts (3-1-1). Johansson benefits from the team in front of him, not the other way around. He's a spot start only option.