Johansson made 37 saves Saturday in a 4-3 win over Anaheim.

Johansson has been sharp this season. He's put up a 2-1-0 record with a 3.04 GAA and .913 save percentage in three starts this season. Johansson's success has helped mask Andrei Vasilevskiy's struggles so far. The franchise netminder is still waiting for his first win, and he has a .885 save percentage in five starts.