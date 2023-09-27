Johansson has good size and mobility, and could be counted on to play at least 30 games this season.

At 28, he's younger than the Bolts' previous back-ups -- last season, Brian Elliott played in 22 games with the team, but that wasn't enough to keep Andrei Vasilevskiy fresh in the postseason. The all-star admitted that he was physically worn down at the end of last season. Johansson "brings a different energy" to the crease, according to Bolts goalie coach Frantz Jean. "He's got really good feet, and that's one thing that I always look at at a goaltender and as an organization. There's not that many 6-5 guys around playing in the minors. So, that was attractive to us." Johansson had a 2.33 GAA and 9.20 save percentage in 26 AHL games last season, and stopped 68 of 73 shots (.932 save percentage) in two starts (2-0-0) with the Avs. He's a definite sleeper for fantasy managers.