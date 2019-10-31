Lightning's Ondrej Palat: Big night versus Devils
Palat collected three points, including a pair of goals, in Wednesday's 7-6 win over New Jersey.
Palat scored in the first period and then again in the third period before capping his night off with the primary assist on Tyler Johnson's overtime winner. Palat's three-point night gives the forward eight points through 12 games and should give him confidence following a slow start to the 2019-20 season.
