Maroon scored a goal, dished an assist, logged two hits, added PIM and went plus-2 in Monday's 6-2 win over the Avalanche in Game 3.

Maroon set up an Anthony Cirelli goal in the first period. In the second, Maroon finished serving a penalty and found himself on the ice with the top line when he finished off a give-and-go with Nikita Kucherov. Offense typically isn't a big part of Maroon's game since he plays in a fourth-line role -- he snapped a four-game point drought Monday. The veteran winger has four tallies, two helpers, 26 shots on net, 50 hits, 32 PIM and a plus-5 rating through 20 playoff outings.