Maroon scored a goal in Thursday's 8-1 win over Toronto.

Maroon also recorded four hits and picked up 15 penalty minutes thanks to a fighting major and a 10-minute misconduct call. The 33-year-old veteran doesn't offer much scoring upside on the Lightning fourth line -- the goal was his first since Feb 23. Maroon now has 10 goals and 14 assists in 76 games this season.