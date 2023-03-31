Maroon scored two goals on two shots, fueling the Lightning to a 5-1 win over the Capitals on Thursday.
Maroon potted two goals in the third period to extend the Bolts' lead to 4-1. This game marks just the second game in the month of March in which Maroon has picked up a point. On the season, Maroon has five goals and 14 points in 74 games.
