Johnson has provided the Lightning with a list of teams he'd accept a trade to, Darren Dreger of TSN reports.

Johnson's contract has a full no-move clause, so this is essentially him doing a favor for the team that gave him his first shot in the NHL all the way back in 2012. The Lightning have several major restricted free agents to re-sign this offseason, including Mikhail Sergachev and Anthony Cirelli, so they were always going to need to make moves in order to make it work, and trading Johnson and his $5 million annual salary is considered by many to be the logical first step. It appears to be a foregone conclusion that Johnson, who picked up 14 goals and 31 points in 65 games last campaign, will be playing elsewhere next season.