Gourde notched an assist and six PIM in Saturday's 4-2 win over the Panthers.

Gourde has three helpers over his last seven games, but he's on another lengthy goal drought that stands at 13 contests following Saturday. The defensive forward is up to 13 points, 55 shots on net, 50 hits, 18 blocked shots, 28 PIM and a plus-3 rating through 37 appearances. Gourde will continue to hold a spot in the lineup even if his offense goes cold rather than lukewarm, but he hasn't produced at a level that will help many fantasy managers.