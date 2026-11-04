Gourde (hip) will miss Thursday's game against Chicago, but he might be available at some point during the upcoming four-game road trip, per Benjamin Pierce of the Lightning's official site.

Tampa Bay's road trip includes stops in Minnesota, Winnipeg, Buffalo and Columbus on Saturday, Sunday, Wednesday and Thursday, respectively. Gourde hasn't played yet this campaign due to the injury. He had nine goals and 28 points in 82 regular-season appearances with Tampa Bay in 2025-26. Gourde will probably serve in a middle-six role once he's healthy.