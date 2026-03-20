Gourde scored a goal on two shots in Thursday's 6-2 win over the Canucks.

Gourde has scored twice over the last three games. The 34-year-old continues to play in a third-line role, so he may have some ups and downs on offense for a team where the starpower carries the scoring. Gourde is up to nine goals, 25 points, 95 shots on net, 92 hits, 58 PIM, 25 blocked shots and an even plus-minus rating across 67 appearances.